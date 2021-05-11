Outgoing mayor reflects on 'a Covid year' in office as he steps down
The outgoing mayor of Great Dunmow Town Council has reflected on his year in office, and says he will be remembered as 'the Covid mayor'.
Councillor Mike Coleman said he wanted to thank the team who had supported him including deputy Patrick Lavelle who has succeeded him as mayor, and Foakes House staff including the clerk and mayor's secretary.
He also thanked his wife Pauline Coleman, who got to wear her mayoress chains of office only once - when she assisted with the laying of the commemorative wreath in memory of Prince Philip.
Cllr Coleman's year in office for 2020-2021 had fewer events.
But he instigated the Above and Beyond Awards, and was in regular contact with businesses throughout the multiple pandemic lockdowns and easings, encouraging town residents to Shop Local and support businesses.
One of his last jobs as mayor was to present an Above and Beyond Award to the East of England Ambulance Service at Chelmsford ambulance station to recognise the extra work the crews and the service have given during the pandemic.
Cllr Coleman said: "I will be sorry to step back, having missed all the usual festival occasions, such as the carnival, Soap Box Race, fireworks, Christmas lights, and many more, not to mention our Annual Civic Service and meeting up with my counterparts in neighbouring towns.
"However, all that aside it has been a privilege and honour to have been mayor during these challenging times."
As mayor, Cllr Coleman assisted councillors Brown and Frost in distributing food parcels and attended their Easter Egg Hunt.
He also attended via Zoom the Service of licencing of the Revd Tom Warmington as Priest-in-Charge at St Mary's Church.
Funds raised during Cllr Coleman's mayoral year will support The Essex Air Ambulance, St Clare Hospice, Macmillan Nurses and Dunmow First Responders.
New mayor Cllr Lavelle has agreed Cllr Coleman's mayoral appeal can continue until the end of May when he will nominate his charities for the forthcoming year.
Cllr Coleman said he is now working on a Welcome to Great Dunmow package, in discussion with developers and estate agents, which will benefit new residents.