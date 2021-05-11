Published: 5:00 PM May 11, 2021

The outgoing mayor of Great Dunmow Town Council has reflected on his year in office, and says he will be remembered as 'the Covid mayor'.

Councillor Mike Coleman said he wanted to thank the team who had supported him including deputy Patrick Lavelle who has succeeded him as mayor, and Foakes House staff including the clerk and mayor's secretary.

He also thanked his wife Pauline Coleman, who got to wear her mayoress chains of office only once - when she assisted with the laying of the commemorative wreath in memory of Prince Philip.

Cllr Coleman's year in office for 2020-2021 had fewer events.

But he instigated the Above and Beyond Awards, and was in regular contact with businesses throughout the multiple pandemic lockdowns and easings, encouraging town residents to Shop Local and support businesses.

Great Dunmow reopened after lockdown eased in June 2020 - Credit: Mike Perry

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman welcomed businesses back in summer 2020. Pictured here with Stephanie Harris of florist The Rose Garden - Credit: Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team

Great Dunmow Tesco staff with mayor Mike Coleman. Picture: Saffron Photo - Credit: Saffron Photo

Kevin Watts, headteacher of Great Dunmow Primary School, pictured with the awards and Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Yogi Pharmacy receives an Above and Beyond Award from Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman. - Credit: MIKE PERRY

One of his last jobs as mayor was to present an Above and Beyond Award to the East of England Ambulance Service at Chelmsford ambulance station to recognise the extra work the crews and the service have given during the pandemic.

Mike Coleman, Mayor of Great Dunmow and a Dunmow First Responder, presented the town's Above and Beyond Award to East of England Ambulance Service at Chelmsford Ambulance Station in recognition of the extra mile the crews and the service have gone in serving the community during the lockdowns - Credit: supplied

Cllr Coleman said: "I will be sorry to step back, having missed all the usual festival occasions, such as the carnival, Soap Box Race, fireworks, Christmas lights, and many more, not to mention our Annual Civic Service and meeting up with my counterparts in neighbouring towns.

"However, all that aside it has been a privilege and honour to have been mayor during these challenging times."

Great Dunmow Mayor Michael Coleman laid a wreath at the war memorial on VJ Day. Picture: Mike Perry - Credit: Mike Perry

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman cuts the ribbon at Altura Place, with Ian Terry and Clifford Smith - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman at the new Altura Place - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Deb Hart, Graham Slade, Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Shaun Pledger, Catherine Mummery and Andreas Stavrou for Dunmow Big Draw 2020's launch. Photo: Saffron Photo - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman with the Christmas tree and one of the festive parcels that councillors have made. Picture: SUPPLIED - Credit: Mike Coleman

As mayor, Cllr Coleman assisted councillors Brown and Frost in distributing food parcels and attended their Easter Egg Hunt.

He also attended via Zoom the Service of licencing of the Revd Tom Warmington as Priest-in-Charge at St Mary's Church.

Funds raised during Cllr Coleman's mayoral year will support The Essex Air Ambulance, St Clare Hospice, Macmillan Nurses and Dunmow First Responders.

Louis Sanders, the chairman of Great Dunmow Round Table presents a cheque to Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman for the Mayor’s Charities fund. - Credit: Alan Stratton

New mayor Cllr Lavelle has agreed Cllr Coleman's mayoral appeal can continue until the end of May when he will nominate his charities for the forthcoming year.

Cllr Coleman said he is now working on a Welcome to Great Dunmow package, in discussion with developers and estate agents, which will benefit new residents.