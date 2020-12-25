Published: 9:00 AM December 25, 2020

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman reflects on a turbulent year.

"There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about." -Margaret J Wheatley

Under normal circumstances I would be reflecting on a year of joy, of carnival, of meeting people and of events bringing the community together – Regretfully that cannot be, for just like everyone else the duties of mayor have been greatly curtailed by Covid-19.

I could reflect on the activities of the council but those of you who wish to know can always drop in on meetings, albeit via Zoom! However I would mention that councillors and council staff have been working extremely hard to ensure normal service is maintained as far as possible.

Under the leadership of Councillor Patrick Lavelle and in conjunction with the Town Team, led by Rachael Clark, the ‘May Dunmow Prosper’ campaign has been, and will continue to be, a great success encouraging everyone to shop locally, eat locally, and get involved with Great Dunmow.

The schools have made a huge effort to involve parents and I am continually hearing of the way in which parents, staff and pupils are growing as a family.

Many members of our community have been spending hours looking after others and organising fundraising activities. The Round Table have ensured that Father Christmas gets along every street, avenue and road whilst collecting for the foodbank.

Cllrs Amanda Brown and Danielle Frost have gone to great lengths in association with the schools in supporting families in need.

Many traders have gone that extra mile to ensure that their customers are looked after during lockdown.

As I have walked around the town it is gratifying to observe that people are keeping a safe distance apart, are wearing face coverings where required and are being mindful of those around them.

Our community is following guidance and acting responsibly. They are taking more exercise, they are taking more family time and doing their level best to come to terms with restrictions.

I feel very proud and privileged to hold the office of mayor of Great Dunmow and promise to do all I can to ensure that our wonderful market town rides the waves of despair and hardship, as we sail towards calmer waters.

I wish every one of you the very best for the festive season and pray for an uplifting and safe future.