Published: 2:41 PM April 13, 2021

Great Dunmow town mayor Mike Coleman and clerk Caroline Fuller laid a wreath at the War Memorial, in tribute after Prince Philip's death was announced. - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

Flags are being flown at half mast, silence has been observed and a wreath has been laid in memory of Prince Philip.

The Union flag and the town flag are at half mast at Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow.

The town clerk and Mayor laid a wreath at the War Memorial after the death was announced.

Yesterday (Monday), a Garden of Remembrance was set up adjacent to the tennis courts at Talbers Lea.

Town mayor Mike Coleman accompanied by mayoress Pauline Coleman laid the wreath in the Garden of Remembrance on behalf of the town. People can lay flowers in this area until Sunday.

The short outdoor service led by Rev Elsie Bouffler, Curate of St Mary's Church was attended by councillors and staff.

It included Andy King of The Great Dunmow Town Band who played Cavalry Last Post and Reveille, and a minute's silence.

St Mary’s Church in Great Dunmow has the chapel open for private prayer for those who wish to pray for the Duke of Edinburgh and the Royal family.

On Friday (April 16), the chapel will be open from 10am to 12noon and 2pm to 6pm, and will close with a prayer at 6pm.

The church bell will toll at 3pm on Saturday (April 17, the day of the funeral).

Uttlesford District Council is sending a letter of condolence to the Queen's personal secretary, expressing the council's sympathies.

Councillor Martin Foley, chairman of Uttlesford District Council, said: "Prince Philip demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to public duty and as a devoted consort to Her Majesty The Queen, our longest ruling monarch, for almost 70 years.

"Our sorrow is shared by residents of the district and by people across the world, as we remember with affection and gratitude a lifetime of service by His Royal Highness."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service flags are at half mast on fire stations across the county and at fire service headquarters.

Essex County Council has opened an electronic book of condolence, which is available online at https://forms.office.com/r/W5yt8icXES.





Memories of Prince Philip

Felsted School staff said they have fond memories of Prince Philip, who visited the school with Her Majesty the Queen on May 6, 2014, as part of the school's 450th anniversary celebrations.

The royal couple arrived by car and departed by royal helicopter.

Archive: Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen visited Felsted School in 2014, as part of the school's 450th anniversary celebrations - Credit: Felsted School

They had a private lunch, prepared by the school's nervous but excited catering department, followed by a special assembly where Her Majesty unveiled two plaques commemorating the 450th anniversary, and the rebuilding of Follyfield boarding house.

Felsted Headmaster Chris Townsend, who was Deputy Head at the time, said: “There were so many little touches that one could talk about, but the royal couple seemed to connect with so many of us on different levels.

"Prince Philip was particularly interested in our pupils who were taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award, and spoke at great length to them about their endeavours.

"The royal couple were very relaxed, informal and absolutely lovely.

"Their visit meant so much to everyone here and we are all incredibly saddened to hear of the news. His contribution to the nation, and to our own history will not be forgotten.”

Archive: Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen visited Felsted School in 2014 - Credit: Felsted School

Archive: Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen visited Felsted School in 2014 - Credit: Felsted School

Archive: Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen visited Felsted School in 2014 - Credit: Felsted School

Archive: Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen visited Felsted School in 2014 - Credit: Felsted School

Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen visited Felsted School in 2014 - Credit: Felsted School





Archive: Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen visited Felsted School in 2014 - Credit: Felsted School

Archive: The Royal Helicopter for Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen's visit to Felsted School in 2014 - Credit: Felsted School

