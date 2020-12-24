Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2020

Kevin Watts, headteacher of Great Dunmow Primary School, pictured with the awards and Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman. - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Above and Beyond awards have been presented to members of the community for sterling efforts during the first lockdown.

Mayor Mike Coleman on behalf of Great Dunmow Town Council handed over the plaques to individuals, businesses and organisations.

At Great Dunmow Primary School, parents read about the call for nominations and felt that staff under the leadership of headteacher Kevin Watts deserved a "Super Heroes Cup" for their efforts.

Parents said that all staff had showed their commitment and dedication to ensure children had structure and felt part of the school community, and they felt staff often had to put their own family into second place.

Mr Watts and Miss Marshall recorded a twice weekly assembly, uploaded on a Monday and Friday to the school app. This would often involve a theme, fancy dress and joke telling, asking children to comment with their own jokes which would then be read out. They would sing happy birthday to children whose birthdays were in that week, and these assemblies quickly became a household favourite.

Since the children returned to school in September, Mr Watts and Miss Marshall have been out in the playground in all weathers, greeting parents and children with a cheerful smile, party music, and keeping the mood upbeat.

The theme of this term from the school has been ‘business as usual’, but using Zoom for things like assemblies.

Mr Watts has reached out to parents on a one to one basis, listened to each families’ personal situations and been available to everyone

Parent Victoria Taylor said: "Our children had access to daily work, interactive videos and Zoom lessons, and calls with teachers and the rest of their classmates. Teachers delivered these from their own homes, and were so encouraging and supportive. We never felt alone and the staff held our hands through what was a such an unsettled time."

She added: "They all need to know we are so thankful to have them and so grateful for their hard work. The Super Heroes Cup is to remember the way we all coped with 2020 and came out stronger and smiling bigger than before."

