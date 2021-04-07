Published: 5:44 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 5:49 PM April 7, 2021

Springer spaniel Befa will be rehomed by Dogs Trust after being seized by authorities at Dover - Credit: Beth Walsh photography

A dog welfare charity revealed the reason why criminals have been interested in dog theft in recent months – and shared advice for concerned dog owners.

Dogs Trust also said that law is currently lenient in deterring dog thieves and called for change.

In a statement released to this newspaper, Dogs Trust’s Chief Executive Owen Sharp said: “We understand that dog owners are increasingly concerned about dog theft.

"Demand for dogs is at an all-time high and prices for some of the UK’s most desirable dog breeds are at their highest in three years, and possibly at an all-time high, with the costs for some dogs increasing month on month since lockdown began last year.

“Given the high demand for dogs in recent months and the increase in prices, it is no wonder criminals are taking advantage of the situation.

“Our dogs play such a huge and important part in our lives but sadly thousands are stolen each year, which is absolutely heart breaking.

“Current sentencing does very little to deter thieves and does not take into consideration how devastating it can be to have your dog taken from you.

"Punishment for dog theft is determined by the monetary value of the dog, meaning perpetrators are often given fines which do not reflect the emotional impact of dog theft on the families involved.

“We fully support any action to introduce tougher sentences that will act as a deterrent for those committing these crimes. At the very least, a community order or custodial sentence being given, rather than a fine.”

Mr Sharp advises owners to secure their homes and gardens. Ideally, a dog shouldn’t be left on their own in the garden.

Dog owners are also advised to never leave their dog unattended when going for a walk, and always keep them in sight.

Ensuring they are trained to come back to their owners, however distracted they might be, is also recommended.

Dogs should also be microchipped and contact details should be kept up to date to give owners the best chance of having their dogs returned to them if the worst happens.

