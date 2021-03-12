Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021 Updated: 5:39 PM March 12, 2021

This eight-week-old Coton de Tulear puppy has been stolen from Tweed Close, Halstead - Credit: Essex Police

Thieves distracted a dog owner before escaping with their eight week old puppy.

The theft happened at a home in Tweed Close, Halstead, on Tuesday, March 2 at 2pm, when two men called at the property.

The news come after last month, two dogs were stolen during a burglary in Little Dunmow.

As well as the Coton de Tulear puppy, some paperwork was also stolen.

Police said the men left Tweed Close onto Conies Road, and either had a vehicle parked there or in Clare Close.

The first man is described as white, stocky, aged 30-40 with black hair and black stubble. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded top with a logo on the front similar to the Super Dry brand.

His accomplice was also white, about 30, slim, clean-shaven and with black hair slicked to one side. He was wearing dark jeans and a black jacket.”

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “As the owner of a much-loved dog myself, I completely understand people’s concerns around crimes involving dogs and of course the devastation the loss of a pet can cause.

“Despite social media reports, in Essex we haven’t seen a significant rise in crimes involving dogs reported to police, however I am well aware of the devastating impact crimes involving dogs have on family members.

“I want to reassure you that all reports regarding pet thefts are taken seriously and when offenders are located they will be dealt with robustly.

“It might sound really obvious, but please consider crime prevention. Don’t leave your dog unattended anywhere, be wary of strangers and ensure they are microchipped.

“My ask to all of Essex is please report dog-related crime to us; it is absolutely key to the effectiveness of out investigations.

"Just one dog theft is one crime too many but I’m really confident that by working together we can prevent and tackle this kind of crime.”

If you can help, please submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, call 101 and quote incident number 42/37487/21.

Essex Police has a ‘Dog Watch’ scheme for dog walkers and owners. To join, go to https://www.essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/wsi/watch-schemes-initiatives/essex/dog-watch

