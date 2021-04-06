Published: 5:00 PM April 6, 2021

A major operation involving the police and RSPCA resulted in the seizure of 27 dogs as part of ongoing investigations into pet thefts in Uttlesford.

The operation was carried out following a warrant for an address in Braintree Road on April 1, and three people were arrested.

Police and RSPCA officers seized 27 dogs, 19 adults and eight puppies, include spaniels, lurchers, terriers, a French bulldog, and a rottweiler.

It is believed the puppies, which are between six and 10 weeks old, may have been born on site.

Officers are currently in the process of identifying the dogs and establish if they are stolen and, if they are, identify their owners.

A 54-year-old woman and two boys aged 14 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of theft and animal cruelty.

They have since been released under investigation.

PC Glenn Braden, from the Uttlesford Community Policing Team, said: “We know the devastation the loss of a much-loved pet can cause and we take reports of thefts seriously.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into recent reports of thefts and this warrant comes as part of that.

“We are now working to identify the dogs we found at this address and, if stolen, identify their owner so we can return them.

“If you have any information about the theft of a dog then we need you to contact us.”

If you have any information about the theft of dogs or believe one of the seized dogs may be yours, please call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 136 of April 1.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “This is a police investigation which we assisted with.

“The dogs are in police care and if you have any information about the theft of dogs or believe one of the seized dogs may be yours, please call the police.

“As this is being led by the police we’re unable to give further information.”

The news come after recent dog thefts in Little Dunmow and Halstead.

Last month, Essex dog walkers were among tens of thousands to express concern about having their pets stolen.

