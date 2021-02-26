News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Two dogs stolen as Uttlesford dog owners voice concern

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:00 PM February 26, 2021    Updated: 8:01 PM February 26, 2021
Police are investigating a dog theft incident in Little Dunmow

Two dogs have been stolen during a burglary in Pound Hill, Little Dunmow. 

The Affenpinscher dogs are called Sally and Dora. They are black, female and adult and they are both microchipped. 

The burglary happened between 2am and 7am on February 20. 

People across Uttlesford have recently voiced concern about stolen dogs. 

Essex Police released a statement reassuring residents that dog theft reports have fallen. 

A spokesperson said: “In 2019, we received a total of 65 reports of dog thefts in Essex, and this fell to 60 in 2020. 

“So far this year we have received five reports of dog thefts, with all of the dogs reported to have been stolen from homes or gardens.” 

Information about the Little Dunmow theft can be submitted at https://www.essex.police.uk or by using the 'Live Chat' button between 7am-11pm. All reports should quote incident number 42/30948/21. 

Alternatively, you can call 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org 

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner for Essex, has been contacted for comment. 

