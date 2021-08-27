Hospital patients get their kidney dialysis at home
Some Essex kidney dialysis patients have been trained to use their machines at home, giving them more independence.
Renal wards at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust - which includes Broomfield Hospital - trained 30 patients then offered back up support when they started treatment at home.
Linda Charge said it meant she felt more secure during lockdown last year.
The 77-year-old has a course of three dialysis treatments a week.
She said: “I read, or go through emails, I can even have a little sleep. I wouldn’t feel like I could have done that at the hospital. Being at home makes such a big change."
Renal treatment can take up to four hours to cleanse the blood, several times a week.
Santhy Gopalan, a sister at the renal unit who trains patients to use the machines, said: “It gives the patient a better quality of life.”
