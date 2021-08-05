News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New intake of junior doctors at Broomfield Hospital

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:14 PM August 5, 2021   
Junior doctors in a room. They are joining Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, including Broomfield Hospital

A new intake of over 120 trainee doctors has been welcomed across Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Broomfield Hospital. - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

A new intake of over 120 trainee doctors has been welcomed across Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Broomfield Hospital.

After completing medical school, junior doctors have to complete a two-year foundation programme at hospitals, where they experience multiple areas of practice. 

After these two years, they decide if they want to go on to specialty training, core training or training as a GP.

Dr Johnson Samuel, group director of medical education, said: “It’s wonderful to welcome our new cohort of junior doctors across the Trust.

"Our hospitals will benefit greatly from their skill and medical expertise, particularly on the frontline, managing patients 24/7.

“We value the contribution of junior doctors and I hope that their time here will be useful and enjoyable as they start the next stage of their medical careers.”

The new cohort will first spend 10 days learning about their hospitals and its support systems, have practical skills sessions and shadow juniors who have been with the hospital for a year.

