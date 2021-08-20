Published: 12:00 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM August 20, 2021

John Gardiner, practice nurse Gracy Kumar with the new arm, and deputy manager Saw Tha at Broomfield Hospital - Credit: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

A renal patient's donation has helped Broomfield Hospital to buy a piece of equipment.

The training arm helps staff and patients, by showing how to prepare someone’s arm for haemodialysis, where a machine is used to filter and clean blood if a patient’s kidneys aren’t working properly.

The arm has a realistic appearance and artificial blood, which allows trainees to practice.

Patient John Gardiner said: “I visit the renal unit twice a week and receive excellent care from the team.

“For that reason, it was important to me that I, along with my masonic lodge, Three Banks, supported the unit.”

Practice nurse Gracy Kumar said: “The new arm has benefited the nurses so much but, more importantly, it has really helped our patients.

"We can’t thank John and his lodge enough for their kind donation, which will continue to have a positive impact for many years to come.”





