British Offsite, a subsidiary of the Weston Group, will create a new manufacturing and distribution centre at the 120 Horizon business park, Great Notley - Credit: Braintree District Council

Three businesses have now signed up to work at the new Horizon 120 Business, Innovation and Logistics Park off the A131 at Great Notley.

British Offsite, a subsidiary of the Weston Group, is set to create up to 80 new jobs when they create a new manufacturing and distribution centre on the site.

The company will manufacture and distribute building components for the new homes industry, including kitchen and bathroom units, as well as their UNI-System of light gauge steel wall, floor and roof panels.

The building will be an expansion of the company's existing factory facility alongside its head office at the nearby Skyline industrial estate.

It will enable British Offsite to dramatically expand the size and complexity of its operations and output.

Careco and Essex X-Ray are taking new 100,000 sq ft and 33,000 sq ft developments.

The business park will also be home to an enterprise and innovation centre which will support start-ups and small businesses.

The council bought the Horizon 120 site in December 2018, investing £24.3 million.

Councillor Tom Cunningham, Braintree District Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure - Credit: Braintree District Council

Cllr Tom Cunningham of Braintree District Council said: “We’re delighted that our offer is attracting a new venture and an innovative business such as this one into our district.”

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Weston Group, said: “Weston Group is delighted to have acquired this new manufacturing and distribution centre which forms a key part of our strategic expansion plans for British Offsite.

"Weston Group will be releasing details of our plans for British Offsite and the future of this large complex later in 2021, which will provide new employment and inward investment to this key business park in North Essex.”

David Warburton, managing director at The Marshgate Group, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this first class, manufacturing and distribution occupier on a long term 25-year lease at the park.

"Following on from Careco and Essex X-Ray, which are taking new 100,000 sq ft and 33,000 sq ft developments, Weston Group joins a growing list of quality companies relocating to this prime 65-acre strategically located business park, where Phase One is now 50% let/under offer.”

