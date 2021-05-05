News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Contractor appointed for new enterprise centre

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM May 5, 2021   
Artist impression of the new Enterprise Centre being built at Great Notley

An artist impression of the new Enterprise Centre being built at Great Notley - Credit: Stride Treglown

Construction company Kier has been chosen to lead the build of a new £14.7 million enterprise centre at Great Notley.

The enterprise centre is part of the new Horizon 120 business and innovation park being built off the A131.

Braintree District Council said the three-storey enterprise centre will offer shared meeting rooms, flexible work spaces, conference and training facilities and offices for smaller businesses to grow into.

Building work is expected to start later this month.

The project is being paid for in part by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership which has allocated £7 million towards the scheme from the Government’s Getting Building Fund.

You may also want to watch:

Dominic Collins, Corporate Director of Growth at Braintree District Council, said the appointment of a main contractor is "a major step forward".

"Kier’s experience will help us create a modern and eco-friendly building which will generate opportunities for small businesses and create hundreds of jobs for local residents. We look forward to work starting on site imminently.”

Mark Dady, Managing Director at Kier Regional Building Eastern, said: “We’re extremely pleased to have been appointed to deliver this scheme.

"The sustainable design of the building highlights how we can help our clients achieve their sustainability aims, through the projects we deliver.

"Our appointment to this scheme follows the on-going success of our Victoria Square regeneration project which is due to complete later this year.

"Both projects will greatly benefit Braintree by providing new facilities and employment opportunities for the community.”

Christian Brodie, the South East Local Enterprise Partnership chair, said: “As businesses reassess how they work following the pandemic, spaces such as this enterprise centre will be vital to our changing business landscape.

"They will provide modern workspace with the amenities needed to cater to a hybrid model of working.

"We are delighted to be supporting this project, which will give opportunities to entrepreneurs and start-ups, foster innovation and provide an energy efficient space for businesses to collaborate and grow.”

The business park is being developed in collaboration with The Marshgate Group, which offers office, distribution and manufacturing spaces. 

