Valentine's Flitch Ball to take place this February

Will Durrant

Published: 9:13 AM October 26, 2021   
The simple folk raise the Flitch Chair

The simple folk raising the Flitch Chair in 2016 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Valentine's Flitch Ball will return in 2022.

To raise money for next summer's Dunmow Flitch Trials, a tradition referenced in Geoffrey Chaucer's Canturbury Tales, couples and friends have been invited to a ball on Saturday, February 12 at Foakes Hall.

The event is set to include a drinks reception, three-course meal and live music.

Organiser Kay Puddick said: "What with the pandemic, the Flitch Trials were sadly cancelled on the last leap year (2020).

"Hopefully it will be full steam ahead next year.

"On February 12, we have games lined up, plus a raffle, auctions, music and dancing.

"If you can help us out, we are also looking for raffle and auction prizes ahead of the event."

The ball will begin at 7.30pm on February 12.

Tickets cost £55 with full details on the Flitch Trials Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dunmow.flitchtrials

The Trials will take place on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

