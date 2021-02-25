Published: 7:00 AM February 25, 2021

The organising committee behind the Dunmow Flitch Trials have announced they will be rescheduled to next year.

The Flitch Trials, which take place every four years, , will be held on Saturday July 9, 2022.

They were last held in July 2016. They have been rescheduled because of the Covid pandemic.

All tickets already purchased will be automatically carried forward to July 2022.

Anyone who prefers a refund should email their name and contact phone number to info@dunmowflitchtrials.co.uk

Other queries, including offers of help or sponsorship, should be emailed to info@dunmowflitchtrials.co.uk

The trials have been going for more than 900 years and every four years reward a flitch of bacon to couples who can convince judges they are happily married.

At last week's Great Dunmow Town Council meeting, Essex County councillor Susan Barker said it was a shame the Trials were having to be postponed again but grants could be carried forward.

Archive image from a previous Dunmow Flitch Trial - Credit: Dunmow Flitch Trials organising commitee



