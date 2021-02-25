News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Flitch Trials rescheduled to 2022

Published: 7:00 AM February 25, 2021   
Archive image of Dunmow Flitch Trials

Archive: Fun at a previous year's Dunmow Flitch Trials - Credit: Dunmow Flitch Trials Organising Committee

The organising committee behind the Dunmow Flitch Trials have announced they will be rescheduled to next year.

The Flitch Trials, which take place every four years, , will be held on Saturday July 9, 2022.

They were last held in July 2016. They have been rescheduled because of the Covid pandemic.

All tickets already purchased will be automatically carried forward to July 2022.

Anyone who prefers a refund should email their name and contact phone number to info@dunmowflitchtrials.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Other queries, including offers of help or sponsorship, should be emailed to info@dunmowflitchtrials.co.uk

The trials have been going for more than 900 years and every four years reward a flitch of bacon to couples who can convince judges they are happily married.

At last week's Great Dunmow Town Council meeting, Essex County councillor Susan Barker said it was a shame the Trials were having to be postponed again but grants could be carried forward.

Archive image of Dunmow Flitch Trial fun

Archive image from a previous Dunmow Flitch Trial - Credit: Dunmow Flitch Trials organising commitee


Louise Dunderdale

person
Louise Dunderdale

person
Logo Icon
Louise Dunderdale

person
