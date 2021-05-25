News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

She's done it! Pam smashes her 20KM challenge for Guide Dogs

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 2:44 PM May 25, 2021   
Pam Allen finished her Guide Dogs fundraiser through 2K walks through Great Dunmow at St Mary's Church

Pam Allen finished her Guide Dogs fundraiser through 2K walks through Great Dunmow at St Mary's Church, where she was presented with flowers - Credit: Daniel Robinson

A determined Dunmow woman has completed a 20KM sponsored walking challenge, with help and support from the community.

Pam Allen's regular 2K walks through the town attracted fellow walkers, and raised money for the charity Guide Dogs.

Pam Allen and supporters leaving the Daniel Robinson and Sons office in Dunmow for the 2KM walk

Pam Allen and supporters leaving the Daniel Robinson and Sons office in Dunmow for the 2KM walk - Credit: Daniel Robinson

Around 20 people accompanied Pam on her final walk to St Mary’s Church, where there was a finish line. Rae the guide dog was also in attendance.

She's done it! Pam Allen crosses the finish line in Dunmow

She's done it! Pam Allen crosses the finish line in Dunmow - Credit: Daniel Robinson

Pam Allen in the grounds of St Mary's Church, Dunmow, with Rae the guide dog

Pam Allen in the grounds of St Mary's Church, Dunmow, with Rae the guide dog - Credit: Daniel Robinson

Pam was presented with flowers by staff at Daniel Robinson & Sons, as she has managed the Dunmow funeral home for many years and still helps out, and it was also close to her 82nd birthday.

So far, Pam's efforts have raised over £2,000. 

If you would like to sponsor Pam please send a cheque made payable to Guide Dogs c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS, (marked Pam’s Challenge on the back), or online at their fundraising collection page: drobinson.donateinmemory.net/collection_profile.


You may also want to watch:

Charity
People
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Taxi

Uttlesford District Council

Fare hike for Uttlesford taxis

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Essex County Council

Essex County Council

R4U's county councillors join new County Hall alliance

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
This Living Hand: Edmund de Waal presents Henry Moore, 2021

Arts & Culture

Exhibition encourages visitors to touch the sculptures

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Wethersfield resident Richard Webb at his last church service as organist in Finchingfield, Essex

People

Church organist retires after 73 years of service

Sally Day

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus