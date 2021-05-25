Published: 2:44 PM May 25, 2021

Pam Allen finished her Guide Dogs fundraiser through 2K walks through Great Dunmow at St Mary's Church, where she was presented with flowers - Credit: Daniel Robinson

A determined Dunmow woman has completed a 20KM sponsored walking challenge, with help and support from the community.

Pam Allen's regular 2K walks through the town attracted fellow walkers, and raised money for the charity Guide Dogs.

Pam Allen and supporters leaving the Daniel Robinson and Sons office in Dunmow for the 2KM walk - Credit: Daniel Robinson

Around 20 people accompanied Pam on her final walk to St Mary’s Church, where there was a finish line. Rae the guide dog was also in attendance.

She's done it! Pam Allen crosses the finish line in Dunmow - Credit: Daniel Robinson

Pam Allen in the grounds of St Mary's Church, Dunmow, with Rae the guide dog - Credit: Daniel Robinson

Pam was presented with flowers by staff at Daniel Robinson & Sons, as she has managed the Dunmow funeral home for many years and still helps out, and it was also close to her 82nd birthday.

So far, Pam's efforts have raised over £2,000.

If you would like to sponsor Pam please send a cheque made payable to Guide Dogs c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS, (marked Pam’s Challenge on the back), or online at their fundraising collection page: drobinson.donateinmemory.net/collection_profile.



