She's done it! Pam smashes her 20KM challenge for Guide Dogs
- Credit: Daniel Robinson
A determined Dunmow woman has completed a 20KM sponsored walking challenge, with help and support from the community.
Pam Allen's regular 2K walks through the town attracted fellow walkers, and raised money for the charity Guide Dogs.
Around 20 people accompanied Pam on her final walk to St Mary’s Church, where there was a finish line. Rae the guide dog was also in attendance.
Pam was presented with flowers by staff at Daniel Robinson & Sons, as she has managed the Dunmow funeral home for many years and still helps out, and it was also close to her 82nd birthday.
So far, Pam's efforts have raised over £2,000.
If you would like to sponsor Pam please send a cheque made payable to Guide Dogs c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS, (marked Pam’s Challenge on the back), or online at their fundraising collection page: drobinson.donateinmemory.net/collection_profile.