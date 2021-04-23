Published: 7:00 AM April 23, 2021

Pam stepping out for day one of the challenge in Great Dunmow with her daughter, and with the team showing their support - Credit: Daniel Robinson

A Dunmow woman has set off on a 20km sponsored walking challenge, to raise money for the charity Guide Dogs.

And the public can join her for a 2km stroll.

Pam Allen, 81, sets off regularly from the Daniel Robinson & Sons office in Haslers Lane, where she still helps out, and walks through the town, turning right down Lime Tree Hill and finishing her walk at St Mary’s Church.





Pam and her daughter, Tina on day one of the challenge outside St Mary's Church in Great Dunmow - Credit: Daniel Robinson and Sons

A guide dog can cost up to £22,000, for purchase and early training, advanced training and supporting the dog and the owner in their home can easily double this cost.

Pam has problems with her own sight failing and has to have regular medical procedures.

Daniel Robinson & Sons managing director Gary Neill said: "This challenge is in true Pam style, she has always been full of energy and enthusiasm.

"Pam came to work with us in 1989 and entered our profession, which was in those days very male dominated, at the age of 50.

"She took it all in her stride and did a fantastic job managing our Great Dunmow funeral home for many years and helped a great number of local people during that time.

"We are extremely proud of her determination and need to contribute to the community.

"We will be supporting Pam literally every step of the way.

"She will be aiming to complete 2km each day and each day she walks one or more of our team will be walking with her. We hope that other local people will join her."

To sponsor Pam send a cheque made payable to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS, (marked Pam’s Challenge on the back), or online at their fundraising collection page: drobinson.donateinmemory.net/collection_profile.

Pam will set off at 2pm on the following dates: Thursday April 22, April 23, April 27, April 30, May 6, May 7, May 11, May 13, May 14.

On Thursday April 29 the start time for the route is 10.30, and she will leave at 11am on Tuesday May 4.

For a regular update see www.facebook.com/DanielRobinsonAndSons.



