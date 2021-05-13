News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New Dunmow and Barnston vicar thanks community for their warm welcome

Will Durrant

Published: 4:15 PM May 13, 2021   
Two priests stand side-by-side, one in white (Revd Warmington, left), one in red robes.

From left: Revd Tom Warmington at his licensing with the Bishop of Colchester, The Right Reverend Roger Morris in April 2021 - Credit: Supplied by Revd Tom Warmington

Dunmow and Barnston's new vicar has thanked the community for giving him a warm welcome to the parish.

Reverend Tom Warmington, who previously worked on Blue Peter and BBC Radio Essex, led his first service at St Mary's Church, Dunmow on Sunday, May 2.

He reflected on his first fortnight in the role, and called for more parishioners to reach out to him, whether or not they are Christian.

Revd Warmington said: "I have been really warmly welcomed by the church and importantly by the wider community.

"Dunmow and Barnston are friendly places.

"It is a place I know and love, and I am looking forward to getting to know the people here now."

Revd Warmington grew up in Chelmsford before embarking on a career in journalism and TV.

He worked for the BBC between 2001 and 2011 on the production team for Blue Peter.

A man sits on a blue sofa. Behind him, the distinctive Blue Peter ship logo

New Dunmow and Barnston vicar Revd Tom Warmington used to work on the production team at Blue Peter - Credit: Supplied by Revd Tom Warmington

He said: "I learnt throughout my previous career that everybody has a story that is unique and wonderful.

"My main career before this was as a TV producer and I loved it!

"But I just knew there was something that I had to do. I was in my 30s and I was having the best time.

"I knew there was something more.

"I left the BBC and I was on a bit of a journey of discovery.

"I started talking to my vicar and told him I felt as though I was missing something. We talked it through and came to this."

Selfie of Revd Warmington: a man on a TV set

Revd Tom Warmington on the Blue Peter set as part of his previous career in TV - Credit: Supplied by Revd Tom Warmington

Revd Warmington was selected to study Theology at Cambridge in 2016.

In 2018, he became a curate in Epping before becoming Priest-in-Charge in Dunmow and Barnston.

When asked what the future held for Dunmow and Barnston, Revd Warmington said he wanted to reach out to all parts of the community whether that be through events such as the drive-in concerts at the St Mary's Church car park or Sunday services.

A smiling man with strawberry-blonde hair.

Revd Tom Warmington - Credit: Supplied by Revd Tom Warmington

He said: "What I do love is for people in the community to make themselves known to me.

"I am the vicar to every person in Barnston and Dunmow, even if they do not go to church."

