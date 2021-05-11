News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Lockdown eases: new mayor and new Priest join drive-in concert

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:17 PM May 11, 2021   
Soprano Nancy May performed at a socially distanced drive-in concert in Dunmow St Mary’s Church's car park

Soprano Nancy May performed at a socially distanced drive-in concert in Dunmow St Mary’s Church's car park - Credit: Andy King

Great plans are on the horizon to make this year great in Great Dunmow.

Tom Warmington, the new Priest-in-Charge at Dunmow St Mary’s Church and Patrick Lavelle, the new Mayor of Dunmow were both present at their first event on Saturday since taking on their new roles.

Patrick Lavelle, the new Mayor of Dunmow with Alison Lavelle and Revd Tom Warmington of Dunmow St Mary’s Church

Patrick Lavelle, the new Mayor of Dunmow, pictured with his wife Alison the new mayoress and Revd Tom Warmington, the new Priest in Charge at Dunmow St Mary’s Church - Credit: Andy King

The socially distanced drive-in concert was held in Dunmow St Mary’s Church car park and commemorated the 76th anniversary of VE Day with songs made famous by Dame Vera Lynn.

The audience included four past or present Dunmow mayors - Phil Milne, Wendy Barron, Mike Coleman and Patrick Lavelle.

The event was ticket controlled but free and a donation was requested for St Mary’s Church funds.

Revd Tom Warmington said: ‘It was such a great event. My thanks to Nancy May, soprano, and Ian Whiteside, saxophonist, who performed and also to Andy King, Musical Director of the Dunmow Town Band, who organised the event."

Mayor Patrick Lavelle said:  "For me to start my mayoral year with a wonderful and uplifting performance from Nancy May was a great pleasure.

"If there had been a roof on the venue then Nancy would have raised it. I know that we have a special year coming up for Dunmow as we emerge from lockdown."

The next drive in concert is on Saturday (May 15) with Afterglow Acoustic Duo and We B 40.

There are also further events planned for Great Dunmow this year, as the Covid-19 lockdown eases and life gets back to a more normal rhythm.

The Summer Solstice Concert will take place on June 19, and the town will have further events for the months ahead.

Uttlesford District councillor Colin Day told Great Dunmow Town Council's annual meeting (May 5) about a plan for a series of summer events for young people in Uttlesford - being labelled as a "summer spectacular".

Great Dunmow Town councillors unanimously gave their support.

County councillor Susan Barker told the same meeting there is a lot to feel positive about.

In the last year 7,000 volunteers have stepped forward, libraries now offer take away lateral flow tests, there have been summer holiday camps and school meal vouchers. Resurfacing works are also being done.

She said: "There is so much community support out there."


Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus
Music
Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Essex

