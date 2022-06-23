News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Hot cyclists reach Paris after 3 days of pedalling

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:34 PM June 23, 2022
Group of cyclists in front of Eiffel Tower, Paris after a charity cycle for Kids Inspire which serves Uttlesford

Fundraising cyclists for Kids Inspire arrive at the finish life of the Eiffel Tower, Paris - Credit: Kids Inspire

A group of 29 cyclists has cycled over 200 miles each to get from London to Paris in three days, raising £55,000 for children’s mental health.

‘Team Kids Inspire’ spent roughly 450 hours in the saddle between them and cycled in hot conditions which peaked at 42 degrees.

The cyclists were a mix of corporate and individual supporters of the charity Kids Inspire, some of whom know and were inspired by Sue Bell OBE – the Founder of Kids Inspire who earlier this year was awarded an OBE at Windsor Castle.

The charity offers services including therapy, mentoring, coaching and training in the Great Dunmow and wider Uttlesford district, providing support for children, young people, and families.

They help people to recover from traumatic experiences and help to deal with emerging mental health difficulties.

An accessible 15-mile cycle route around Great Baddow, Essex, takes place on September 4 for their 15th year.

See https://www.kidsinspire.org.uk/kids-inspire-sport-events-1/cycle

Charity Fundraiser
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

