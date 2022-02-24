Kids Inspire founder Sue Bell with her OBE and two of her sons, Sam and Ollie - Credit: The Bell family

The founder of Kids Inspire, which covers the Dunmow and wider Uttlesford area, has received an OBE.

Sue Bell's investiture ceremony was held at Windsor Castle and she was presented with the Order of the British Empire medal by the Princess Royal.

Sue founded the not-for-profit organisation Kids Inspire in 2007 and is its Chief Executive and Clinical Director.

Throughout the pandemic, Sue and her specialist team in Great Baddow near Chelmsford have been helping children and their families to adapt, cope and process mental health issues and traumatic experiences.

Sue Bell of Kids Inspire with her OBE at Windsor Castle - Credit: The Bell family

Speaking after the ceremony, Sue said: “The Princess Royal helped to make the experience all the more memorable, we spoke about Kids Inspire and the importance of our work, especially now.

"It has been an unforgettable experience."

Last year Sue won “Public Nominations for an Outstanding Mental Health Professional” at the Mental Health and Wellbeing Awards.