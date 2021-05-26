Published: 7:00 AM May 26, 2021

James Cleverly MP, Ian Norgett, Abbeyfield chairman and Jamie Dobkin, Hill’s project manager lay the last roof tile to complete the external structure at Polly's Field Village, Bocking. - Credit: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

A topping out ceremony has been held to mark a construction milestone at a retirement village being built in Bocking.

Polly’s Field Village in Church Lane is being created by The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society and is on course to open in early 2022.

James Cleverly MP is given a tour of the site at Polly's Field Village, Bocking - Credit: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Ian Norgett, chairman of Abbeyfield, Simon Trice, managing director of construction partner Hill, and James Cleverly, MP for Braintree, together laid the final roof tile on the canopy roof to complete the external building stage.

Polly’s Field will consist of 99 apartments for people over 55, each with their own front door, with social activities and access to care and support.

Mr Norgett said: “This is a new development and a major investment for the Society and it will complement the three existing houses we have in Braintree.

"This new development will give much needed residential accommodation for people over 55.

"In addition, we will also be providing the local community with the Village Hub with facilities that will be open to the public in the form of a bistro and bar, gym, hairdressers and recreational areas, so we’re not only providing accommodation for our residents here but also providing a new lifestyle for the future.”

Those involved in the topping out ceremony had a tour of the site at Polly's Field Village, Bocking - Credit: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree, said: “This past year has been a reminder that the place where you live and the people around you are really important.

“This is why not just building a building and not just building somewhere for people to live, but actually building somewhere where there’s a community with friends and neighbours and a support structure which we are reminded through this year, is incredibly important.

"I really do think that by looking at the photographs and looking at the layout here, there’s a real opportunity for Polly’s Field to turn into a community which is absolutely fantastic.”

Simon Trice, managing director at Hill said: “We are pleased to have reached this significant phase of construction at Polly’s Field Village and marked the milestone with a topping out ceremony.

"Work is on schedule and due for completion early next year.”

On a tour of the site at Polly's Field Village, Bocking - Credit: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

