Published: 7:00 AM June 2, 2021

Pam Allen (centre) from Great Dunmow presents funds raised to Guide Dogs. With (on left) Barbara, a Guide Dog owner from Braintree with her dog Poppy and Amanda, the Guide Dogs Braintree & District volunteer group fundraising coordinator - Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons

A woman who walked through sun, rain, high winds and hail and hoped to raise £200 for Guide Dogs has handed over £4,000 to the charity.

Pam Allen, 82, got support from family, friends and the community on her series of 11 sponsored walks. She covered 20km through Great Dunmow and raised over £2,000.

Funeral directors Daniel Robinson & Sons, where she has worked for many years as a successful and well-respected manager, matched the cash.

Pam Allen with her cheque for Guide Dogs with staff from Daniel Robinson & Sons, Barbara a Guide Dog owner from Braintree with her dog Poppy, and Amanda, the Guide Dogs Braintree & District volunteer group fundraising coordinator - Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons

Gary Neill, Managing Director at Daniel Robinson & Sons, said: "This is typical of Pam, she always thinks of other people before herself.

"This sum will enable Pam to name a Guide Dog puppy and she has very fittingly chosen the name Chris, in memory of her late son."

On Friday, the money was presented to Amanda, the Guide Dogs Braintree & District volunteer group fundraising coordinator and Barbara, a Guide Dog owner from Braintree with her dog Poppy.

She's done it! Pam Allen crosses the finish line in Dunmow - Credit: Daniel Robinson

Pam Allen finished her Guide Dogs fundraiser through 2K walks through Great Dunmow at St Mary's Church, where she was presented with flowers - Credit: Daniel Robinson



