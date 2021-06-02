Pam's Dunmow walks net Guide Dogs £4,000
- Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons
A woman who walked through sun, rain, high winds and hail and hoped to raise £200 for Guide Dogs has handed over £4,000 to the charity.
Pam Allen, 82, got support from family, friends and the community on her series of 11 sponsored walks. She covered 20km through Great Dunmow and raised over £2,000.
Funeral directors Daniel Robinson & Sons, where she has worked for many years as a successful and well-respected manager, matched the cash.
Gary Neill, Managing Director at Daniel Robinson & Sons, said: "This is typical of Pam, she always thinks of other people before herself.
"This sum will enable Pam to name a Guide Dog puppy and she has very fittingly chosen the name Chris, in memory of her late son."
On Friday, the money was presented to Amanda, the Guide Dogs Braintree & District volunteer group fundraising coordinator and Barbara, a Guide Dog owner from Braintree with her dog Poppy.