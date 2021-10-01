News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Talented young artists, musicians and writers win Rotary awards

Will Durrant

Published: 3:06 PM October 1, 2021   
13 Rotary Club of Dunmow award winners at the Rowena Davey Centre

Thirteen of the Rotary Club of Dunmow winners 2021 - Credit: Supplied by Rotary Club of Dunmow

Sixteen talented musicians, artists and writers have received Rotary Club awards.

Mayor of Dunmow Patrick Lavelle and former Rotary Club of Dunmow president Willie Fraser presented youth awards to the winners at the Rowena Davey Centre on September 24.

The Rotary Young Musician, Young Photographer and Young Writer of the Year awards showcase young talent in towns and cities across the country.

Despite lockdown restrictions, Rotary Club organisers said they were "impressed" by the interest which schools and individuals showed in the competition.

A spokesperson said: "It has been a difficult year for everyone, but we still received interest from schools, guides and individual entrants for all the competitions.

"For Willie Fraser, this was a culmination of his year of disrupted presidency.

"We were pleased to welcome 45 guests, parents, Rotarians and prize-winners to the ceremony."

Rotarians with Nell Ramdenee, winner of the Dunmow Young Musician of the Year competition, and Mayor Patrick Lavelle

Mayor Patrick Lavelle has previously praised the "tremendous" young talent in Great Dunmow.

Speaking after the Rotary Youth Concert in August, which featured prize winners from the Young Musician of the Year competition, he said: "I was tremendously impressed by the talent of this year's competitors."

Archie Backhouse, Jerzy LelekJemima Gittins, Teddy Smart, Isabella Pleasance and Hannah Perry all won school or centre prizes for their submissions.

Abigail East, Esmee Bennett and Oliver Levy won the infant, junior and intermediate Young Artist of the Year competitions for the Dunmow area.

Ankhan Aswani won twice over in the Junior Young Photographer and Junior Young Musician - instrumental competitions.

Josie East (beginner Young Musician - vocal), Sofia Ivanes (intermediate Young Musician - instrumental) and James Gold (intermediate Young Musician - vocal) also won Young Musician of the Year Prizes in their categories.

Nell Ramdenee (advanced Young Musician - instrumental) took the over Dunmow Young Musician Prize.

The young musicians held a concert to showcase their work at St Mary's Church, Dunmow this summer.

Georgina Powell (junior Young Writer) and Lola Gibson (intermediate Young Photographer) were overall Dunmow winners in their categories before they went on to win prizes in the Rotary's Essex-wide competition.

