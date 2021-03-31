Published: 12:00 PM March 31, 2021

A 16-year-old boy has received an official confirmation of his Guinness World Record and will appear in the famous book in September.

William Rose built and moved the biggest K’nex vehicle in the world for five metres last October. He was supported by dozens of Dunmow residents at the event.

His mother, Carole, said: “We thought he’s done it, but it wasn’t confirmed until yesterday that he’s a world record-breaker.

“The email said ‘congratulations, you are a world record holder’.”

William Rose with his K'nex tank - Credit: Carole Rose

She added: “I thought something has happened because he screamed from upstairs. He was like, ‘I have got it, I have got it!’

She said Will had to count all the pieces the tank was made of, which “kept him quiet for a while”.

William Rose with his K'nex tank - Credit: Carole Rose

There were around 18,000 pieces – 4,000 pieces more than initially thought.

Everything is now boxed up.

Carole said: “You never know with Will, he will think of something different, whether he wants to enter another world record or for himself. But I am hoping it’s not as big.”

