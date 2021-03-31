Dunmow teenager is officially a Guinness World Record-breaker
- Credit: Carole Rose
A 16-year-old boy has received an official confirmation of his Guinness World Record and will appear in the famous book in September.
William Rose built and moved the biggest K’nex vehicle in the world for five metres last October. He was supported by dozens of Dunmow residents at the event.
His mother, Carole, said: “We thought he’s done it, but it wasn’t confirmed until yesterday that he’s a world record-breaker.
“The email said ‘congratulations, you are a world record holder’.”
She added: “I thought something has happened because he screamed from upstairs. He was like, ‘I have got it, I have got it!’
She said Will had to count all the pieces the tank was made of, which “kept him quiet for a while”.
There were around 18,000 pieces – 4,000 pieces more than initially thought.
You may also want to watch:
Everything is now boxed up.
Carole said: “You never know with Will, he will think of something different, whether he wants to enter another world record or for himself. But I am hoping it’s not as big.”
READ ALSO: Dunmow boy with learning disabilities to attempt new world record
WATCH: “He’s the best in the world” - Dunmow boy beats record
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital after serious accident between Takeley and Dunmow
- 2 Hundreds of Dunmow residents show appreciation for Easter knitting
- 3 Uttlesford records slight rise in Covid-19 cases
- 4 New Dunmow school approved but safety fears aired
- 5 New clinical trial to prevent deaths after Covid patients leave hospital
- 6 Record break attempt for self-check for testicular cancer
- 7 Barnston's swap and go jigsaw scheme has launched
- 8 Singers needed for Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat video
- 9 Residents must fight development, says councillor
- 10 Eight week old puppy stolen from home