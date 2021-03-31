News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow teenager is officially a Guinness World Record-breaker

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM March 31, 2021   
William Rose, 16, from Dunmow, now holds a Guinness world record

William Rose, 16, from Dunmow, now holds a Guinness world record

A 16-year-old boy has received an official confirmation of his Guinness World Record and will appear in the famous book in September. 

William Rose built and moved the biggest K’nex vehicle in the world for five metres last October. He was supported by dozens of Dunmow residents at the event.

His mother, Carole, said: “We thought he’s done it, but it wasn’t confirmed until yesterday that he’s a world record-breaker. 

“The email said ‘congratulations, you are a world record holder’.” 

William Rose with his K'nex tank

William Rose with his K'nex tank

She added: “I thought something has happened because he screamed from upstairs. He was like, ‘I have got it, I have got it!’ 

She said Will had to count all the pieces the tank was made of, which “kept him quiet for a while”.  

William Rose with his K'nex tank

William Rose with his K'nex tank

There were around 18,000 pieces – 4,000 pieces more than initially thought.  

You may also want to watch:

Everything is now boxed up. 

Carole said: “You never know with Will, he will think of something different, whether he wants to enter another world record or for himself. But I am hoping it’s not as big.” 

READ ALSO: Dunmow boy with learning disabilities to attempt new world record

WATCH: “He’s the best in the world” - Dunmow boy beats record

