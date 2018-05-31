Advanced search

Hi De Hi will be staged at Wethersfield Village Hall by Wethersfield Amateur Performers

PUBLISHED: 12:05 19 February 2020

Hi De Hi is at Wethersfield Town Hall - with fish and chips

Archant

Set in a holiday camp in the 1960s, founder Joe Maplin is opening a branch in the Bahamas and needs female yellowcoats to work there.

A stage version of the hit television show Hi De Hi will be at Wethersfield Village Hall, March 5-7 by Wethersfield Amateur Performers (WAP).

Set in Maplin's holiday camp in the 1960s, founder Joe Maplin is setting up a camp in the Bahamas and needs female yellowcoats to work there.

The annual "Miss Yellowcoat" competition will decide who gets the job.

Meanwhile, camp cleaner Peggy, meanwhile is thrilled at the prospect of a vacancy for a new yellowcoat and she convinces entertainments manager, Jeffrey that she is the ideal candidate for the job.

The tv show was written by Jimmy Perry and David Croft, who also wrote Dad's Army and It Ain't Half Hot Mum. The title was the greeting the holiday makers heard. The inspiration was Jimmy Perry's experience when after being demobilised from the Army, he was a Redcoat at Butlins.

The series won a BAFTA as Best Comedy Series in 1984. Adapted for the stage by By Paul Carpenter and Ian Gower.

7.30pm with a fish and chip supper on Friday and Saturday, Tickets, £8.50/£7.50 for Thursday, £15 Friday and Saturday from www.ticketsource.co.uk.wap.

