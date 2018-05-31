The Strange case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - set in present day, America - and a race for the White House.

In the wake of yet another mass shooting, Senator Henry Jekyll, a bold, young, candidate for the Oval Office, promises to end America's love affair with guns.

This is The Strange Case of Jekyll and Hyde for now.

The President Of The United States has fallen, impeached for corruption and now awaits trial.

As the American senate slides into chaos, election fever grips the nation.

But as voting draws near, Gabrielle Utterson, Jekyll's campaign manager, grows increasingly suspicious of the senator's running mate, a certain Edward Hyde who seems to have a hold over Jekyll.

In the Cramphorn Studio at Chelmford Civic Theatre, presented by Arrows and Traps. Friday, March 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets £14, concessions £12, special concessions, £7 from 01245 606505 or www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.