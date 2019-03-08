Advanced search

The National Trust Fan Club stops in Bishops's Stortford on July 18

PUBLISHED: 15:01 10 July 2019

Helen Wood's National Trust Fan Club is at Rhodes Arts Complex

Helen Wood's National Trust Fan Club is at Rhodes Arts Complex

On its way to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Helen Wood's comedy the National Trust Fan Club will be at the Rhodes Arts Complex on Thursday, July 18.

Using a combination of her own stories, historical anecdotes, poetry, sketches and selfies, (and a dog where she is allowed) Helen takes the audience on a whirlwind tour of the National Trust properties and outdoor spaces around Britain.

A writer and performer, Wood is a actor who loves playing larger than life comic characters. Her favourites have been Mrs Bennett in Pride and Prejudice, Mrs Sparsit in Hard Times and Captain Hook.

As part of the Freshwater Theatre Company, she played Helena and Snug on a tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream for Italian schools and several historical characters for performances in the UK.

In 2014 and 2015 she co-wrote and performed in her sell-out comedy The Usherettes.

Show 7.30pm. Tickets, £15, £13 concessions from 01279 710200 or www.rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com.

