Strictly's Graziano ad Gianda to appear at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Graziano Di Prima and Gianda Lini bring their new dance show Havana Nights to Chelmsford.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Graziano Di Prima and Gianda Lini are preparing to dazzle and delight audiences with their new dance show Havana Nights.

The show will tour the nation after opening at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Tuesday, March 3.

Graziano, 25, an Italian Latin champion, will be joined by partner, fellow Strictly professional and fiancée Giada Lini on this first solo UK tour.

Grazino, who was born in Sicily, has been dancing since he was six years old. Giada is from Venice. He proposed to her live on stage when they were touring.

Havana Nights promises an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from Graziano and Giada, as well as group numbers with their supporting dancers.

There is a chance to meet and greet with Graziano and Giada at 6pm bfore the show.

Show at 7.30pm. Tickets, £28, concessions £27, with meet and greet, £58 from 01245 606505 or www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.