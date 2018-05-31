Advanced search

Strictly's Graziano ad Gianda to appear at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

PUBLISHED: 13:24 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 05 February 2020

Graziano Di Prima stars in Havana Nights, which can be seen at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Graziano Di Prima stars in Havana Nights, which can be seen at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Poster artwork: supplied by Gordon Craig Theatre

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Graziano Di Prima and Gianda Lini bring their new dance show Havana Nights to Chelmsford.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Graziano Di Prima and Gianda Lini are preparing to dazzle and delight audiences with their new dance show Havana Nights.

The show will tour the nation after opening at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Tuesday, March 3.

Graziano, 25, an Italian Latin champion, will be joined by partner, fellow Strictly professional and fiancée Giada Lini on this first solo UK tour.

You may also want to watch:

Grazino, who was born in Sicily, has been dancing since he was six years old. Giada is from Venice. He proposed to her live on stage when they were touring.

Havana Nights promises an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from Graziano and Giada, as well as group numbers with their supporting dancers.

There is a chance to meet and greet with Graziano and Giada at 6pm bfore the show.

Show at 7.30pm. Tickets, £28, concessions £27, with meet and greet, £58 from 01245 606505 or www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.

Most Read

Police appeal after Dunmow robbery

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Feeling blue? Come have breakfast with locals!

Saffron Walden Baptist Church. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Village is first in the fast lane as new ultra broadband is installed

Left to Right: Cllr Gagan Mohindra, Gigaclear Project Delivery Director Liz Southardr, Superfast Essex mascot, Super Sam, Superfast Essex Senior Programme Manage Connie Kerbst, and Chief Operating Officer at Gigaclear Drew Ritchie. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Flo and Joan bring their sell-out show Before the Screaming Starts to Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Flo and Joan are at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Lord David Owen on the UN, hubris and the climate emergency

Lord David Owen talking at the Saffron Walden County High School. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Most Read

Police appeal after Dunmow robbery

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Feeling blue? Come have breakfast with locals!

Saffron Walden Baptist Church. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Village is first in the fast lane as new ultra broadband is installed

Left to Right: Cllr Gagan Mohindra, Gigaclear Project Delivery Director Liz Southardr, Superfast Essex mascot, Super Sam, Superfast Essex Senior Programme Manage Connie Kerbst, and Chief Operating Officer at Gigaclear Drew Ritchie. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Flo and Joan bring their sell-out show Before the Screaming Starts to Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Flo and Joan are at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Lord David Owen on the UN, hubris and the climate emergency

Lord David Owen talking at the Saffron Walden County High School. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

King treble fires Felsted Rovers to latest win

Dom King celebrates after netting a hat-trick for Felsted Rovers

The powerful staging of A Monster Calls will come to Cambridge Arts Theatre as part of a national tour

In rehearsal, director Sally Cookson with Ewan Wardrop (playing Dad) and Ammar Duffus as Conor. Picture MANUEL HARLAN

For the Valentine’s weekend Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderland are at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, February 15.

Uncle Funk

Flo and Joan bring their sell-out show Before the Screaming Starts to Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Flo and Joan are at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Dance the night away to Abba at a dinner dance fund-raiser for Grove Cottage in Bishop’s Stortford

Abba Rebjorn is playing for Grove Cottage
Drive 24