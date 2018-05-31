Sleeping Beauty at The Rhodes Arts Centre in Bishop's Stortford

Sleeping Beauty at the Rhodes Arts Complex Bishop's Stortford Archant

Join Princess Bea on her adventure as she battles the wicked Fairy Midnight in pursuit of true love's kiss.

Sleeping Beauty is at The Rhodes Arts Centre from December 5 to January 5.

With a modern take on a traditional tale, join Princess Bea on her adventures as she battles the wicked Fairy Midnight in pursuit of true love's kiss.

You may also want to watch:

This new production brings a modern twist to the classic tale, with comedy and live music.

The show has been created by Ian McFarlane who has directed some of the biggest pantos in London and across the UK. Richard Jones is choreographing the show, taking time away from the West End production of Mary Poppins and the international tour of Miss Saigon. Producer Oliver Seadon has previously worked on hit family shows including Potted Potter plus CBeebies favourites In the Night Garden Live and Bing Live.

Two shows most days, mornings, afternoons and evening. Tickets from £20 or £18 for over 60s and under 18s, family £70, from 01279 710200 or rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com