Advanced search

Sleeping Beauty at The Rhodes Arts Centre in Bishop's Stortford

PUBLISHED: 14:53 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 20 November 2019

Sleeping Beauty at the Rhodes Arts Complex Bishop's Stortford

Sleeping Beauty at the Rhodes Arts Complex Bishop's Stortford

Archant

Join Princess Bea on her adventure as she battles the wicked Fairy Midnight in pursuit of true love's kiss.

Sleeping Beauty is at The Rhodes Arts Centre from December 5 to January 5.

With a modern take on a traditional tale, join Princess Bea on her adventures as she battles the wicked Fairy Midnight in pursuit of true love's kiss.

You may also want to watch:

This new production brings a modern twist to the classic tale, with comedy and live music.

The show has been created by Ian McFarlane who has directed some of the biggest pantos in London and across the UK. Richard Jones is choreographing the show, taking time away from the West End production of Mary Poppins and the international tour of Miss Saigon. Producer Oliver Seadon has previously worked on hit family shows including Potted Potter plus CBeebies favourites In the Night Garden Live and Bing Live.

Two shows most days, mornings, afternoons and evening. Tickets from £20 or £18 for over 60s and under 18s, family £70, from 01279 710200 or rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com

Most Read

Picture gallery: Founder of Newport & Saffron Walden Boxing Club wants to unearth next England star

Front, Newport Youth Centre's Andrew Yarwood and Tony Kamau (right) who has founded Newport & Saffron Walden Amateur Boxing Club. Youngsters tried out the sport on the club's inaugral night last Friday.

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Footgolf: Great Dunmow team claim Essex title

Great Dunmow captain Bob Boulton in footgolf action

School students help to raise hundreds for Children in Need

Several lucky pupils got the chance to 'pie a teacher' at Great Dunmow Primary School to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Most Read

Picture gallery: Founder of Newport & Saffron Walden Boxing Club wants to unearth next England star

Front, Newport Youth Centre's Andrew Yarwood and Tony Kamau (right) who has founded Newport & Saffron Walden Amateur Boxing Club. Youngsters tried out the sport on the club's inaugral night last Friday.

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Footgolf: Great Dunmow team claim Essex title

Great Dunmow captain Bob Boulton in footgolf action

School students help to raise hundreds for Children in Need

Several lucky pupils got the chance to 'pie a teacher' at Great Dunmow Primary School to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Check Out the Check Out Girls at Great Bardfield Town Hall

Check Out Girls is being staged in Great Bardfield

Oh yes we did! Here is our roundup of top Christmas shows across the area

Cinderella is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Ugly Sisters, Wayne Sleep and Matt Crosby with Charlotte Kennedy as Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Sleeping Beauty at The Rhodes Arts Centre in Bishop’s Stortford

Sleeping Beauty at the Rhodes Arts Complex Bishop's Stortford
Drive 24