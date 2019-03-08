Advanced search

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant on stage at Rhodes Arts Complex on Friday, August 9

PUBLISHED: 16:36 31 July 2019

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is at the Rhodes Arts Complex

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is at the Rhodes Arts Complex

Archant

There is a stage version of the celebrated children's story at The Rhodes Arts Complex

There is a stage version of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant at The Rhodes Arts Complex on Friday, August 9.

The show is based on the classic children's book series by David McKee, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year.

You may also want to watch:

Elephants, as everyone knows, are big, have trunks, and are grey.

But Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours. His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood, until the day he gets tired of being different and tries to blend in with the herd.

This is a puppet show with a menagerie of 21 puppets who tells the tale of an elephant who stands out - both with his patchwork-coloured skin and his sense of humour. He wants to fit in but then he realises that his friends have always valued his unique characteristics.

1pm. Running Time: 45 minutes. Tickets, £14 or £52 family from rhodesartscomplex.co.uk or 01279 710200.

