Flying, fairy dust and fearful villains in Peter Pan at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Peter Pan at Chelmsford Civic Theatre Archant

All seats £17 on Thursday and Friday, January 2 and 3 for Peter Pan at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Peter Pan runs at Chelmsford's Civic Theatre until January 6 with a total of 62 performances.

The chorus is made up of young people who auditioned earlier in the year. Caitlin Rutter who plays both Tinker Bell and Mrs Darling starred as Cinderella last year.

David McKechnie (Captain Hook/Mr Darling) appeared as Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk three years ago and Liam Ross-Mills who plays Peter Pan was Aladdin at the Civic in 2015.

The show is full of flying, fairy dust and fearful villains. Producer Daryl Back says: "This year's version of J M Barrie's story is even bigger and better. It's also a real pleasure to have so many younger roles in this tale of everlasting childhood, which has allowed us to find and develop local talent alongside our professional cast."

Tickets, £24/£21, family £78, Special price: all seats £17 on Thursday and Friday, January 2 and 3 at 6pm. Relaxed performance £17, 01245 606505 or www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.