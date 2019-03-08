Jill Murphy's Peace at Last on stage at the Rhodes Arts Complex, Bishop's Stortford

Peace at Last is on stage at The Rhodes Arts Complex Archant

Mr Bear can't sleep. Mrs Bear is snoring. So he goes to sleep in Baby Bear's room. But Baby Bear is pretending to be an aeroplane. So he goes off again to sleep in the living room.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A play for ages two to five, Jill Murphy's Peace at Last, will be at the Rhodes Arts Complex on Monday, October 28.

Mr Bear can't sleep. Mrs Bear is snoring. So he goes to sleep in Baby Bear's room. But Baby Bear is pretending to be an aeroplane. So he goes off again to sleep in the living room.

An opera for little children has been created by Olivier award-winning OperaUpClose who teamed up with Gallions Primary School in Newham in East London.

This is a new composition for three singers, accompanied by harp and woodwind.

You may also want to watch:

Murphy is also the writer of The Worst Witch, which she started to write while still at school. After receiving rejection letters from several publishers who said children would be frightened about a school for witches, she tried the new company Allison and Busby who printed 5,000 copies.

Murphy wondered what they would do with them all and how many aunts and uncles she had to give them too, but the books sold out within two months.

Running time: 30 minutes, followed by playtime.

2pm. Tickets, £10 or family £32 from rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com or 01279 710200.