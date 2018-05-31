Oh yes we did! Here is our roundup of top Christmas shows across the area

Cinderella is at Cambridge Arts Theatre Archant

Our top tips for the best shows around this Christmas

Town Hall, January 10-18, Peter Pan, presented by Saffron Players. January 10 and 17 at 7.30pm. January 11 and 18 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm and January 12 at 2.30pm. Tickets, £10-£13, under 12s and over 65s, £9-£12, family £34-£46 from thelittleboxoffice.com/saffronplayers or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET

The Church of St Mary The Virgin, Off Church Road, CM24 8UB

Friday, December 6, at 7pm. The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Anderson presented by This is My Theatre. Five actor/musicians, puppets and live music. Suitable for 7+. Tickets, £12.50, £5 for under 16s, £32 family from Thisismytheatre.com.

DUXFORD

St John's Church, St John's Street, Duxford, CB22 4RA

Sunday, December 15 at 7.30pm. The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Anderson presented by This is My Theatre. Five actor/musicians, puppets and live music. Suitable for 7+. Tickets, £12.50, £5 for under 16s, £32 family from Thisismytheatre.com.

CLAVERING

Clavering Village Hall, December 13-15, Dick Whittington and His Cat by Clavering Players. Friday, 7pm, Saturday, 1pm and 5pm, Sunday 2pm. Tickets, £8/£6 from Clavering Post Office or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or https://dickwhittington-and-his-cat.eventbrite.co.uk

NEWPORT

Newport Village Hall, Station Road, Newport CB11 3PL

January 18-19, The Prince and the Witch, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm. Sunday, 1.30pm. Tickets, adults £7.50, over 60s and under 16s, £6 from Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or Newport Village Stores.

CAMBRIDGE

ADC Theatre, Park Street, Cambridge CB5 8AS

November 27-December 7 The Footlights Panto, Red Riding Hood at 7.45pm, matinees 2.30pm, November 29, 30, and December 3, 5, and 7. Tickets, opening night £14/£11, other dates, £16/£13.

December 17-19, Ballet Central present The Nutcracker. Tuesday, 4.30pm and 6.30pm, Wednesday/Thursday 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets, £10/£8 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com

Cambridge Arts Theatre, St Edward's Passage, CB2 3PL

November 28-January 11, mornings, afternoons and evenings, Cinderella starring Liza Goddard and Wayne Sleep. Tickets, £20-£46, discounts for children, disabled people, schools and groups 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com

Junction, Clifton Way, CB1 7GX

December 11-January 5, various times, The Wind in the Willows, singing and dancing. Presented by Figs in Wigs. For ages 5+, Two-hour show. Tickets, £15.50, £10 concessions from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk

BISHOP'S STORTFORD

The Rhodes Arts Centre, 1-3 South Road, CM23 3JG

December 5-January 5, Sleeping Beauty. Tickets, £20, or £18 for over 60s and under 18s, family £70, from 01279 710200 or rhodesartscomplex.ticketsolve.com

CHELMSFORD

Civic Theatre, Fairfield Road, CM1 7JG

November 29-January 5, Peter Pan, mornings, afternoons and evenings. Tickets, £24, concessions, £21, family £78. Groups £19, schools, £14. All tickets for 6pm on January 2 and 3 are £17. Relaxed performance, January 2 at 2pm. Tickets, £17. 01245 606505 or boxoffice@chelmsford.gov.uk

DUNMOW

Foakes Hall, 47 Stortford Road, CM6 1DG

January 1-4 at 5pm with Saturday matinee at noon. Cinderella by Dunmow Pantomime Group. Tickets, £10.50 and £12.50 from www.dunmowpanto.co.uk or www.ticketsource.co.uk/dunmowpantomime or 07769 684 839.

HAVERHILL

Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, CB9 8AR

December 20-30, various times, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Tickets, £15, concessions £13 01440 714140 or haverhillartscentre.co.uk

LITTLE HALLINGBURY

Little Hallingbury Village Hall

January 29-February 1 Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Tickets, Wednesday £7/£6, Thursday, £7, Friday, £8, Saturday, 2pm, £7/£6 Saturday, 6pm, £8/£7.

07754 032 852 or 01279 722372.