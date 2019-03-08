An evening with Sir Michael Parkinson at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Sir Michael Parkinson, journalist and broadcaster will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Wednesday, June 26.

An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson celebrates the career of a man who has interviewed over 2,000 leading figures.

In conversation with his son, Mike, and with highlights from his archive, the show follows his progress from Barnsley, a pit village in Yorkshire, to becoming a television star.

Affectionately known by the public as Parkie, he presented his television talk show, Parkinson, from 1971 to 1982 and from 1998 to 2007. Whereas current talk show hosts have a line-up of guests who offer nothing beyond marketing a film, play or book and that not very well, Parkinson had one guest at a time and by the end of the show the audience felt they had met that person and gained a true insight into that person's life.

It was something to rush back from the pub for on a Saturday night.

7.45pm. Tickets, £25/£30 from 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.