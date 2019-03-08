Advanced search

It's a matter of Life and Beth at the Barn Theatre, Little Easton

PUBLISHED: 19:05 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:05 01 October 2019

Life and Beth cast: Marcia Baldry-Bryan as Beth, Jack Craig as son Martin andy Madeline Harmer as sister-in-law Connie.

This play by Alan Ayckbourn is the third of a trilogy called Things That Go Bump, about a recently bereaved widow, whose late husband just won't leave her alone. Ayckbourn felt it was like Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit.

Alan Ayckbourn's play Life and Beth is being performed at The Barn Theatre, Little Easton on October 10, 11 and 12, with supper included on the last two nights.

The play is the third of a trilogy called Things That Go Bump, about a recently bereaved widow, Beth, troubled by her family's misguided support and a late husband who won't leave her alone.

The show is presented by The Greville Theatre Company, founded in 1959 by teachers at Helena Romanes School. The troupe now perform in the Barn on the Easton Manor Estate.

Tickets are £12 for the 8pm show on Thursday, October 10, and £27 to include a two-course supper on Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12 (Shows later those nights at 8.30pm.) Doors open on all three nights at 7pm. Book at www.greville.org.uk or call 07702 721 293. The Barn Theatre is at Little Easton Manor, CM6 2JN.

