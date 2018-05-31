Flo and Joan bring their sell-out show Before the Screaming Starts to Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Flo and Joan are at Chelmsford Civic Theatre Archant

Before the Screaming Starts completely sold-out at the Fringe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flo and Joan, aka, sisters Nicola and Rose Dempsey, the award-winning musical comedy duo, will be at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Saturday, February 15 and there are still a few tickets left.

They bring to Chelmsford their fourth Edinburgh show, Before the Screaming Starts, which completely sold-out at the Fringe.

You may also want to watch:

It is now touring nationally and extra shows have been put on by popular demand. It's at Cambridge Junction on May 6 but that show has already sold out.

The piano/percussion pair have played to sold-out audiences across the UK, North America and Australia, and recorded an hour-long special which is now streaming in over 200 countries on Amazon Prime.

They have been on Live at the Apollo and The Royal Variety Performance and written songs for a host of other acts.

Nicola and Rosie trained in sketch and improv in Chicago and Toronto.

Chelmsford show 8pm. Tickets, £15 from 01245 606505 or www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.