Cinderella will go to the ball with 160 costumes at Foakes Hall

Adam Thompson and Carrie Craig as the Ugly Sisters with Mollie Blake as Cinderella

The sewing machine is whirring away at the home of Belinda Savill, director of Cinderella at Foakes Hall in Dunmow. So far, Belinda has made 135 costumes for the show and there are another 25 to go.



So far, Belinda has made 135 costumes for the show and there are another 25 to go before the opening night.

She says: "Cinderella involves a lot of costume changes and a lot of fabric."

Also she says, some of the cast have got bigger.

"Ten years ago Buttons was five foot, eight and weighed eight and a half stone. This year, my son-in-law (Rob Beard) is over six foot and weighs 12 stone."

The well-versed cast includes Adam Thompson and Carrie Graig as the Ugly Sisters. Thompson won the Personality Award last year for his Idle Jack in Dick Whittington.

Plus Mollie Blake as Cinders and Poppy Sanders as the Prince. There will be 25 dancers from Dunmow Theatre Dance School.

January 1-4, shows 5pm with Saturday matinee at noon. Tickets, £10.50/£12.50 from www.dunmowpanto.co.uk or 07769 684 839.