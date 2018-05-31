Check Out the Check Out Girls at Great Bardfield Town Hall

The characters include three young women supermarket assistants in their 20s, the supervisor who mothers them, the real mother of one of them, an odd job man - plus the manager whose voice is heard only over the Tanoy.

The musical play Check Out Girls by Louise Roche is being made a song and dance of by the Bardfield Players from Thursday, November 21 to Saturday, November 23.

Set in the aisles of a supermarket, called Freshways, the story is about the lives and the loves of those who work there.

It happens in the run-up to a singles night.

The play opens with Malcolm the handyman sweeping the floor and singing along to the piped music being played in the shop. The play is interspersed with popular music hits, including You Can Get it if You Really Want It and A Little Less Conversation.

Show 8pm in Great Bardfield Town Hall. Tickets, £8 from (a real life supermarket) the Co-op Great Bardfield.