Advanced search

Check Out the Check Out Girls at Great Bardfield Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 15:18 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 20 November 2019

Check Out Girls is being staged in Great Bardfield

Check Out Girls is being staged in Great Bardfield

Archant

The characters include three young women supermarket assistants in their 20s, the supervisor who mothers them, the real mother of one of them, an odd job man - plus the manager whose voice is heard only over the Tanoy.

The musical play Check Out Girls by Louise Roche is being made a song and dance of by the Bardfield Players from Thursday, November 21 to Saturday, November 23.

Set in the aisles of a supermarket, called Freshways, the story is about the lives and the loves of those who work there.

You may also want to watch:

It happens in the run-up to a singles night.

The characters include three young women supermarket assistants in their 20s, the supervisor who mothers them, the real mother of one of them, an odd job man - plus the manager whose voice is heard only over the Tanoy.

The play opens with Malcolm the handyman sweeping the floor and singing along to the piped music being played in the shop. The play is interspersed with popular music hits, including You Can Get it if You Really Want It and A Little Less Conversation.

Show 8pm in Great Bardfield Town Hall. Tickets, £8 from (a real life supermarket) the Co-op Great Bardfield.

Most Read

Picture gallery: Founder of Newport & Saffron Walden Boxing Club wants to unearth next England star

Front, Newport Youth Centre's Andrew Yarwood and Tony Kamau (right) who has founded Newport & Saffron Walden Amateur Boxing Club. Youngsters tried out the sport on the club's inaugral night last Friday.

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Footgolf: Great Dunmow team claim Essex title

Great Dunmow captain Bob Boulton in footgolf action

School students help to raise hundreds for Children in Need

Several lucky pupils got the chance to 'pie a teacher' at Great Dunmow Primary School to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Most Read

Picture gallery: Founder of Newport & Saffron Walden Boxing Club wants to unearth next England star

Front, Newport Youth Centre's Andrew Yarwood and Tony Kamau (right) who has founded Newport & Saffron Walden Amateur Boxing Club. Youngsters tried out the sport on the club's inaugral night last Friday.

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Footgolf: Great Dunmow team claim Essex title

Great Dunmow captain Bob Boulton in footgolf action

School students help to raise hundreds for Children in Need

Several lucky pupils got the chance to 'pie a teacher' at Great Dunmow Primary School to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners impress in opener

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in action at the Mid-Essex Cross-Country League event in Braintree

Check Out the Check Out Girls at Great Bardfield Town Hall

Check Out Girls is being staged in Great Bardfield

Oh yes we did! Here is our roundup of top Christmas shows across the area

Cinderella is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Ugly Sisters, Wayne Sleep and Matt Crosby with Charlotte Kennedy as Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Sleeping Beauty at The Rhodes Arts Centre in Bishop’s Stortford

Sleeping Beauty at the Rhodes Arts Complex Bishop's Stortford
Drive 24