It's 'Allo 'Allo at Clavering Village Hall - they are only saying this once...

'Allo 'Allo will be at Clavering Village Hall Archant

A stage version of the 1980s television series 'Allo 'Allo, outrageously funny though it parodied the French Resistance during the Second World War, will be at Clavering Village Hall from May 31 to Sunday, June 2.

The series was broadcast on BBC One from 1982 to 1992, comprising 85 episodes. The play contains all the favourite characters: French restaurateur, Rene Artois - all things to all men - and to all women. Rene's tone deaf wife Edith who insists on singing to their customers who are obliged to put cheese in their ears, the hapless German officers, Major General Von Klinkerhofen and Gestapo officer Herr Flick and Michelle, the young Resistance contact who "will only say this once." The story is a parody of a BBC wartime drama Secret Army.

7.30pm Friday and Saturday and 2.30pm Sunday. Tickets, £8 Clavering Post Office, or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or Allo-Allo.eventbrite.co.uk. Children 13+