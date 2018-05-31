Exploring the final frontier in Science Week at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Robert Hooke argued with Sir Isaac Newton as to who had actually discovered gravity.

Science week at Chelmsford Civic Theatre is out of this world. A lot of the plays and talks are to do with space.

Running from Sunday, March 8 to Sunday March 15, this is part of Essex 2020 - year of science and creativity.

On International Women's Day, Sunday, March 8, the play Stella, is the story of two women scientists one in the 18th century and one now.

William Herschel discovered the planet Uranus. So what did his sister, Caroline do?

She discovered eight comets, numerous nebulae, some double stars and was the first women to be offered honorary membership of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Jessica Bell from the 21st century and Caroline Herschel from the 18th look up at the same night sky.

Presented by Take the Space, this play by Siobhan Nicolas with three actors is a about time, space, curiousity and passion. Each woman can precisely map her position in the universe yet she struggles to find her place in the world.

For ages 12+. 7.45pm in the Cramphorn Studio. Tickets £14, concessions £12, special concessions, £7.

On Wednesday, March 11, the BBC wizard of special effects, Mat Irvine presents K9 - The Complete and Utter History of a Mechanical Mutt.

Television's first popular robotic dog appeared in 1977. He still makes the odd appearance. Mat has been his operator since 1990. Cramphorn Studio 7pm.

On Thursday, March 12 Mat Irvine talks about his 20 years in the BBC Visual Effects Department - a tie-in with his book, BBC VFX, co-authored with Mike Tucker. 7.30pm. Tickets, £10 each event or £16 for both.

On Saturday, March 14 it's Hanging Hooke, about the scientist Robert Hooke who argued with Sir Isaac Newton as to who had actually discovered gravity. A one-man play by Sioban Nicolas with actor Chris Barnes. 7.45pm. Tickets, £14, concessions £12, special concessions, £7.

The week ends with Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE, a space scientist whose passion is to present science to a general audience. She currently hosts BBC 4's Sky at Night. Her BBC 2 programme Do We Really Need the Moon won a Talkback Thames new talent award. She has recently published The Book of the Moon.

7.30pm. Tickets, £17.50.

Book all events on 01245 606505 or www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.