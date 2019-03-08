Advanced search

Old fashioned, traditional games at Rayne Village Fete on Sunday, July 14.

PUBLISHED: 15:29 10 July 2019

Rayne church will undergo renovations as part of the extensive project. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Rayne church will undergo renovations as part of the extensive project. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Traditional games at Rayne village fete

Good old-fashioned family fun is on offer at Rayne traditional village fete on Sunday, July 14.

The villagers, who organised a successful World War One commemoration last year, are set to take another

step back in time.

This time they are organising a traditional games afternoon at the weekend on Rayne playing field.

The side shows will include welly throwing, a coconut shy, a crockery smash, splat the rat, maypole dancing and rides on a steam engine.

There will also be a five-a-side football tournament.

The event is being arranged by the village committee who arranged Rayne's 100th anniversary commemoration in November of the end of the First World War.

A large stone, which came from the village's French twin Verberie, was placed on the village green watched by the Mayor of Verberie and James Cleverly MP.

Any money raised from the fete will be ploughed back into the village.

The usual stalls will include bric-a-brack and a tombola. The WI will be selling homemade teas and cakes in the village hall and also available will be ice cream, burgers and hot dogs on the field.

The event runs from 1pm to 4pm. Free Entry.

