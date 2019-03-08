Gallery

Madcap lawnmower race returns to Rayne

The Lawnmower Racing Championships took place at Blake House Craft Centre, in Rayne, over the weekend (September 14-15). Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Archant

Lawnmowers raced around the track at Blake House Craft Centre in Rayne over the weekend.

Competitors were taking part in the Essex heats of the British Lawnmower Racing Association Championships on September 14 and 15,

Out on the 425 metre track, which was referred to as the dust bowl this year due to dry conditions, the competition was fierce across all three groups of mowers.

The Horn Race was won by Richard Atherton but the overall championship winner across the 20 races was Dean Fuller with 136 points, closely followed by David Jackman with 132 points and Graham Tibbenham in third place with 131 points.

People travel across the world to both spectate and participate in the madcap sport. Watching the event, Matt Rowlands, from Australia, said: "Travelling from Australia to the UK and being able to compete out on track is something I will remember for the rest of my life."

