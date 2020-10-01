Final Open Day of the season for Easton Lodge, Little Easton, on Sunday October 11

This year's harvest of mini pumpkins. Picture: The Gardens of Easton Lodge Sent by Jill Goldsmith on behalf of The Gardens of Easton Lodge

The Gardens of Easton Lodge at Little Easton near Great Dunmow hold their final Open Day of the season on Sunday, October 11.

The Glade in October 2019. Picture: The Gardens of Easton Lodge The Glade in October 2019. Picture: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

Visitors will find autumnal reds and yellows on the trees in the Glade. Peto’s Italian garden which is sheltered from cold wind still thrives with Michaelmas daisies, dahlias and roses.

The walled kitchen garden has seasonal fruits such as autumn raspberries and grapes, quince, medlar and cape gooseberries.

Big pumpkins and squashes are on sale, alongside spring bulbs, a plant stall and the very popular jam and jelly tombola.

A local wood turner and a willow weaver, coppicers, Essex Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust will be present.

Lesley Gamblin, a new Trustee and assistant county organiser of the National Garden Scheme, said: “The Gardens are such a special place, with a wealth of history. I am loving spending more time in them and am really inspired by the hard work and enthusiasm of the volunteers.

“I am looking forward to meeting more visitors too, so that their views can also feed into the winter planning we have ahead of us.”

The Gardens are open from 11am to 5pm on Sunday October 11, with last entry at 4pm. Visitor numbers are limited and booking in advance is required. Get tickets from Eventbrite, the Trust’s website or Facebook page. Refreshments are available.

