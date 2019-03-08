Lawnmower racing in Rayne on September 14 and 15

Mud and madness is promised in the annual Lawnmower Racing Championships at Blake House Craft Centre over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mud and madness is promised in the annual Lawnmower Racing Championships at Blake House Craft Centre over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

No, it's not a scene from the latest Marvel film, but a high speed race, on lawnmowers. While most people are content to use their lawnmowers to cut grass, a small band of adrenalin junkies are preparing their machines for something far more exciting,

You may also want to watch:

How fast can can a lawnmower go? You can find out as drivers race around the track at top speed. These are the Essex heats of this annual spectacular put on by the BLMRA (British Lawnmower Racing Association).

11am to 5pm. Entry free.

Blake House Craft Centre is home to shops and crafts and its famous Maize Maze. It has a refurbished mini golf course and a children's place area. Blake End, Rayne, CM77 6RA.