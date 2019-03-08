Advanced search

Lawnmower racing in Rayne on September 14 and 15

PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 04 September 2019

Mud and madness is promised in the annual Lawnmower Racing Championships at Blake House Craft Centre over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

Mud and madness is promised in the annual Lawnmower Racing Championships at Blake House Craft Centre over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

No, it's not a scene from the latest Marvel film, but a high speed race, on lawnmowers. While most people are content to use their lawnmowers to cut grass, a small band of adrenalin junkies are preparing their machines for something far more exciting,

You may also want to watch:

How fast can can a lawnmower go? You can find out as drivers race around the track at top speed. These are the Essex heats of this annual spectacular put on by the BLMRA (British Lawnmower Racing Association).

11am to 5pm. Entry free.

Blake House Craft Centre is home to shops and crafts and its famous Maize Maze. It has a refurbished mini golf course and a children's place area. Blake End, Rayne, CM77 6RA.

Most Read

Police linking knifepoint Stansted Mountfitchet burglary with Great Notley incident

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Great Easton Soapbox Race “excellent” event with thrills for all the family

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police appeal for witnesses after knifepoint robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet

Crime news

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police linking knifepoint Stansted Mountfitchet burglary with Great Notley incident

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Great Easton Soapbox Race “excellent” event with thrills for all the family

Fun at the Great Easton Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Police appeal for witnesses after knifepoint robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet

Crime news

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Mathew Baynton will become Berlioz at Saffron Hall for a celebration of Symphonie Fantastique on September 10

The Aurora Orchestra

Heavy metal rock extravaganza at Saffron Walden Town Hall, Friday, September 20

Lemmy, Tim Atkinson and Steve Clarke in Paramount Studios

Cambridge’s Dragon Boat Festival as crews race on the river on Saturday, September 7

Cambridge Dragon Boat Race

Crime writer Fiona Neill to speak at Harts Books in Saffron Walden on September 11

Fiona Neill is speaking at Harts Books in Saffron Walden

Lawnmower racing in Rayne on September 14 and 15

Drive 24