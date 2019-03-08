Advanced search

Open event at Easton Lodge is hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 09:29 24 July 2019

The Royal British Legion were on hand to answer questions and talk about their work. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Royal British Legion were on hand to answer questions and talk about their work. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Around 600 people attended an open day at the Gardens of Easton Lodge on Sunday, which explored the estate's role in both world wars.

Classic cars were on display during the open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDClassic cars were on display during the open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Visitors sang along to Vera Lynn's ballad, We'll Meet Again, one of the many wartime tunes performed by duo Perfect Vintage, who entertained on the day, whilst children played on the croquet lawn.

Maggie Stevens, archivist for the gardens, spoke about the history of the estate, including a speech given by the Countess of Warwick, owner of the land, after the First World War ended, where she said: "Kings and governments have always caused wars, not the people, but the people have to go and put matters right."

Jill Goldsmith, a member of the Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust, said: "The gardens were looking fantastic. The walled kitchen garden was full of colour and its carrots, beetroot, courgettes and beans were snapped up by visitors."

Guests could also enjoy the military memorabilia. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDGuests could also enjoy the military memorabilia. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Duo Perfect Vintage were on hand to entertain visitors with classic war time songs. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDuo Perfect Vintage were on hand to entertain visitors with classic war time songs. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Adults and children alike enjoyed the gardens during the open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAdults and children alike enjoyed the gardens during the open day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Visitors enjoying their day at The Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDVisitors enjoying their day at The Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

