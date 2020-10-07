Advanced search

Halloween fun on Cammas Hall farm

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 October 2020

Roger Brown

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall Farm

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall Farm

Cammas Hall Farm

This year marks Cammas Hall Farm’s fifth year of growing pumpkins and running Halloween activities.

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall FarmPumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall Farm

The spooky season at the Hatfield Broad Oak site runs until October 31 and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the farm has grown more than 20 different varieties of pumpkin and winter squash this year and managed to create its biggest ever ready picked pumpkin patch.

Children can step into the socially distanced maize maze which features new pumpkin-themed games: Ghost Hunt and Tooth Scary.

Visitors can also decorate biscuits and create scary masks as well as purchase carving accessories and recipe cards from the farm shop.

Meanwhile, the cabin and tea barn serve seasonal treats such as mulled apple juice, pumpkin lattes, chocolate orange hot chocolate and butternut squash soup.

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall FarmPumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall Farm

Social distancing rules prohibit tractor and trailer rides out to the fields this year and the farm will be closed to visitors on October 12 and 19.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Halloween fun on Cammas Hall farm

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall Farm

Spitfires and Hurricanes take to the skies at IWM Duxford showcase day

A Yale and a North American Harvard Mk.IV, nicknamed Wacky Wabbit, flying together at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Uttlesford community groups encouraged to apply for funding

Uttlesford District Council has government funding for business grants. Picture: ARCHANT

A further £11.2m given in government grants to self-employed in Saffron Walden constituency

Kemi Badenoch MP

MP welcomes more than £90,000 for Saffron Walden and Royston cinemas

Kemi Badenoch MP