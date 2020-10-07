Halloween fun on Cammas Hall farm

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall Farm Cammas Hall Farm

This year marks Cammas Hall Farm’s fifth year of growing pumpkins and running Halloween activities.

The spooky season at the Hatfield Broad Oak site runs until October 31 and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the farm has grown more than 20 different varieties of pumpkin and winter squash this year and managed to create its biggest ever ready picked pumpkin patch.

Children can step into the socially distanced maize maze which features new pumpkin-themed games: Ghost Hunt and Tooth Scary.

Visitors can also decorate biscuits and create scary masks as well as purchase carving accessories and recipe cards from the farm shop.

Meanwhile, the cabin and tea barn serve seasonal treats such as mulled apple juice, pumpkin lattes, chocolate orange hot chocolate and butternut squash soup.

Social distancing rules prohibit tractor and trailer rides out to the fields this year and the farm will be closed to visitors on October 12 and 19.