Open garden with live music at Hatfield Heath for bank holiday weekend

Ukulele bands will play on both days at an open garden weekend in Hatfield Heath over the bank holiday weekend raising money for Mencap's Grove Cottage.

Longridge, the garden of Hannah and Michael Shine, will open on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26.

The Ukes of Hazard will play on the Saturday and the singers that day will include Jess Daugirda (a singer from the Urdang Academy), Sarah M, and Adrienne and Malcolm.

On Sunday, there will be performances by Bishop's Stortford Ukulele Society. On both days there will be teas, coffees and homemade cakes for sale, craft and book stalls, a raffle and treatments including and head massage, reflexology and Thai foot massage.

Saturday, 10am-4.30pm. Sunday, 2pm-5pm. Entry £2, children admitted free.

Longridge is at Sawbridgeworth Road, Hatfield Heath, CM22 7DR. Grove Cottage, which provides social and educational activities for people of all ages with a learning disability is in Bishop's Stortford.