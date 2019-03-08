Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains survives Love Island cull

George Rains is now coupled up with Lucie Donlan.

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains has survived last night's Love Island cull.

George, 22, who made his entrance on Friday night (June 28), is now coupled up with Lucie Donlan, after the pair got to know eachother in Casa Amor.

Casa Amor is a splinter villa where the female contestants meet a new group of boys who are sent in to shake-up the series and test current relationships.

Last night's episode saw the new boys who weren't picked by the female contestants to enter the main villa, sent home.

George, a builder, also played rugby for the county high as a teenager.

Speaking to ITV before entering the show, George said he has had a few dating disasters in the past and admits he's been 'taken for a ride', adding "I've definitely been catfished, but so has everyone, right?"

He claims to be the loyal type though, saying: "I've never had a wandering eye...and I've never cheated".

According to the ITV website, George has been on a health kick for the last six months and hasn't been on the dating scene, and so is excited to meet the girls in the villa.

You can see George on Love Island tonight, at 9pm on ITV2.