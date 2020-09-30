Open Day at Remus Horse Sanctuary, Essex, with pre-booked tickets

Remus Horse Sanctuary at Ingatestone, Essex will be opening its gates for an open day on Sunday, October 4. Picture: Remus Horse Sanctuary Remus Horse Sanctuary

Remus Horse Sanctuary in Ingatestone will be opening its gates for only the second time this year on Sunday, October 4 to celebrate World Animal Day, coordinated by the Naturewatch Foundation.

The World Animal Day 2020 logo. Remus Horse Sanctuary, Essex will be supporting the cause on October 4. Picture: Remus Horse Sanctuary The World Animal Day 2020 logo. Remus Horse Sanctuary, Essex will be supporting the cause on October 4. Picture: Remus Horse Sanctuary

Visitors, members and supporters can meet over 200 animals including horses, ponies, donkeys, goats, sheep and cats and learn about the Sanctuary’s horse welfare programme and the issues the charity has faced over the past seven months.

Remus Horse Sanctuary is supporting this global movement to raise the status of animals and to raise awareness of horse welfare.

Sanctuary founder Sue Burton said: “We have undertaken numerous risk assessments and are confident that we can open safely in October, as we did in September.

“We want both our visitors and team to feel safe, and be safe, and will be operating a one way system on site with plenty of hand sanitising stations. The event will be a totally outdoor environment with all buildings closed off and out of use.”

The Sanctuary will be open from 1pm to 5pm for pre-booked visitors. The facility will only be selling a limited number of tickets to ensure visitors’ safety and maintain social distancing.

Parking is available on-site, with disabled access, and dogs are welcome on a lead. Refreshments will be available, including afternoon tea by advance booking.

Purchase admission tickets online at www.remussanctuary.org/events/open-day-sanctuary-october/ or via telephone on 01277 356191.

The Open Day will be a vital source of fundraising for the charity which, like many, had all of its physical fundraising curtailed through lockdown.